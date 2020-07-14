Black real estate group’s legislative forum provides policy outlook during pandemic

Charlotte Crown Black Real Estate Association wants residents to know about resources to keep them in their homes and strategies to increase Black homeownership. The group recently hosted its “Pandemic, Protests & Policy” legislative forum that focused on local, state and federal initiatives assisting Black tenants and homeowners during the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this year, the National Association of Real Estate Brokers President Donnell Williams visited Charlotte to present the State of Housing in Black America (SHIBA) report. He shared that Black homeownership slightly improved from 40.6% in the second quarter of 2019 to 44% at the end of the year. It still lags nearly 30 percentage points behind white homeownership at 73.7%.

During last month’s virtual forum, NAREB executive director Antoine Thompson discussed coronavirus relief programs like the Health and Economic Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions (HEROES) Act that reserved $100 billion for rental assistance and $75 billion for a homeowner assistance fund to help with mortgage payments, property taxes, utility bills and more. Approximately 60% of funding would benefit homeowners below 80% area median income.

NAREB is also advocating to expand HUD Section 184 of the Housing and Community Development Act to include African Americans. The act currently helps American Indians, Alaska Natives and Native Hawaiians afford homeownership through low-interest mortgage loans.

“We believe that there needs to be a full-court press to help African Americans to be included in the HUD 184 act to specifically address historic discrimination against African Americans,” Thompson said.