Weekend violence: 4 killed in separate shootings, including 16-year-old boy

Four people were killed in separate shootings over the weekend in Charlotte, adding to a homicide count on pace to surpass last year’s 107 killings.

The escalating homicide rate is expected to be on city council’s agenda tonight as officials look for ways to “disrupt” the violence, especially along four low-income corridors that account for a disproportionate number of the city’s killings.

Charlotte’s most recent homicide was reported just before 2 a.m. Monday in the 3400 block of Griffith Street, between Interstate 77 and S. Tryon Street. The victim, later identified as 16-year-old Vontairius Doster, was fatally wounded at the Southside Homes Apartment complex and died later at a hospital.

The police also were called to investigate two shootings on Sunday.

Shortly after 6 p.m. officers were sent to the 10000 block of Margie Ann Drive, near UNC Charlotte, after a car struck a tree in a parking lot at Robinsdale Apartments. Inside the car they found a male with a gunshot wound. MEDIC pronounced him dead at the scene.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday, officers responding to a call for service found a man with a gunshot wound in the front yard of a residence in the 4000 block of Cushman Street, near Interstate 85 and W. Sugar Creek Road. The victim was taken to a hospital where he died. CMPD reported that the man had run to the home after he was shot at a nearby intersection.

On Saturday, a man was found fatally wounded inside a car at a BP gas station in the 5700 block of East W.T. Harris Boulevard. The incident was reported at 9:37 p.m. The victim was later identified as Allen Nugene Smith, 52.