Protesters vandalize Mecklenburg’s Central Jail in uptown Charlotte

Protesters on Sunday ripped down a Black Lives Matter sign from the Mecklenburg County jail in uptown Charlotte then later splashed the building with red paint, according to an email sent by Sheriff Garry McFadden to county commissioners and County Manager Dena Diorio.

According to the email, a copy of which was obtained by QCity Metro, McFadden said the vandalism was the work of a group that offers support to arrested protesters. The Black Lives Matter sign had been hung from the jail’s main entrance at McFadden’s direction.

Before it was torn down by protesters, Mecklenburg County’s Central Jail in uptown Charlotte displayed a banner in support of the #BlackLivesMatter movement. (Photo: Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office)

The banner was torn down hours after a 51-year-old inmate at the jail was found dead in his cell. The sheriff’s office identified the man as Michael Daniel Mangan.

McFadden did not indicate that the vandalism was related to Mangan’s death, but the sheriff’s email included a photo, posted to Twitter by the group Charlotte Uprising, that showed the paint-splashed building with a caption that read, “Blood is on your hands.”

The jail support group, which McFadden alleged in his email is affiliated with Charlotte Uprising, clashed with McFadden’s deputies last month after McFadden ordered the group’s members removed from public property in front of the Central Jail in uptown Charlotte, where the group had set up a protest camp. At least 40 of the protesters were arrested.