City officials explore ways to curb violence and crime on Beatties Ford Road

City officials and elected leaders have pledged to address violent crime on a stretch of Beatties Ford Road where a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed last month and four people died days earlier after multiple people opened fired during a street party. The effort is part of a larger initiative to address violent crime in four of Charlotte’s low-income corridors. The section of Beatties Ford Road near LaSalle Street, however, has drawn more immediate attention, especially after the death of Terreon Geter, who was fatally wounded near an arcade. Geter, who played football at Ransom Middle School, would have been a high school freshman this fall. “There’s no mystery around the fact that Beatties Ford Road, specifically, has been a hot spot for years,” city council member Malcolm Graham, who represents the area, said at last week’s council meeting. Holding up a stack of papers that he said represented dozens of calls by residents and business owners seeking police assistance in that area, Graham demanded immediate action to address crime on Beatties Ford Road, and he questioned newly appointed Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings about whether CMPD is doing enough.

“We only expect one thing on Beatties Ford Road,” Graham said, “and that is to protect and serve everybody and treat the corridor as though it was SouthPark…” Jennings and Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones said they’d report back to the council on Monday. Graham asked, specifically, about the city’s legal authority to take possession of a parcel in the 3200 block of Beatties Ford Road where, he said, much of the crime had occurred – the same block where Geter was killed. Malcolm Graham, who presents the Beatties Ford Road corridor on city council, says the city must do more to curb crime and violence on a small stretch of the historic thoroughfare. (Photo: QCity Metro screenshot) “They’re not washing cars on that block…,” Graham said at the meeting. “They have been selling drugs from that block for quite a long time. I think the urgency is now … for us to take some proactive action.” Two-part plan After recording 107 homicides in 2019, Charlotte is on pace to top that number this year. According to CMPD reports, a disproportionate number of those killings have happened in four small areas that make up less than 2% of the city’s land mass – one being a section of Beatties Ford Road near Lasalle Street. (The other three areas are: Central Avenue and North Sharon Amity Road, Nations Ford and Arrowood roads, and Interstate 85 and Sugar Creek Road.) At Monday’s council meeting, Jones outlined a two-part pilot program, set to launch this fall, that city leaders hope will “disrupt” crime in those four corridors.