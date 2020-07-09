Charlotte-Mecklenburg Black Chamber awarded $200,000 to support businesses shut down by coronavirus

Under a new grant, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Black Chamber of Commerce (CMBCC) is helping Black businesses reopen doors shuttered by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chamber received a $200,000 grant from the City of Charlotte’s $2 million Covid-19 relief fund for partnering entities that serve the small-business community.

According to Shante Williams, CMBCC’s board chair, funds will go toward the organization’s Back-to-Business Technical Assistance Grant program. The virtual business incubator and technical assistance program targets Charlotte-area Black businesses that have closed or had trouble reopening because of the pandemic.

“Our goal is to make sure that these businesses are back open and generating revenue by the end of the year and are in a strong position to weather the next economic downturn,” Williams told QCity Metro.

Across the nation, Black businesses have suffered the largest early-stage losses due to the pandemic. There were 1.1 million Black businesses in the U.S. in February, according to research from the University of California at Santa Cruz. That number plummeted to 640,000 in April, representing a 41% loss. In comparison, 32% of Latinx-owned businesses and 17% of white-owned businesses closed during the same period.

Who is eligible?