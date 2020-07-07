JCSU cancels in-person homecoming due to coronavirus concerns

As Covid-19 data continues to trend in the wrong direction throughout the state, Johnson C. Smith University announced Tuesday that in-person fall homecoming activities are canceled.

Why it matters: Earlier in the day, Mecklenburg County reported 12,837 cases of novel coronavirus, up from 12,452 cases on Sunday. Data from July 5 also revealed that about 3 in 4 reported cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old.

Homecoming at Charlotte’s historically Black university was scheduled to kick off on Oct. 28 with commencement exercises for the Class of 2020. Administrators pushed back the May ceremony date to curtail the spread of Covid-19 even though some students participated in a drive-through ceremony last month.

“We understand how much our 2020 graduates and their families were looking forward to an in-person graduation ceremony,” JCSU President Clarence Armbrister said in a statement Tuesday. “However, we believe it is best to make the decision at this time in order to give graduates and their families, as well as alumni, appropriate notice and to avoid any last-minute inconveniences.”

School officials said their Oct. 31 homecoming football game remains on the schedule, but a spokesperson for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) said no decision has been made about whether schools in their conference will play football in the fall.