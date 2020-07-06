Police: Shooting leaves 1 dead in southeast Charlotte

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in ​southeast Charlotte early Monday.

Officers responded to reports of someone hit by gunfire in the 8800 block of East W T Harris Boulevard shortly before 11:30 am. When officers got there, they found a man who appeared to have been shot.

The victim, identified as 52-year-old James Hurley, was later pronounced dead when MEDIC arrived on scene. As of late Tuesday ,CMPD has not announced an arrest in this case.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Lyon is assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or ​http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.​