N.C. reports 2,000-plus new Covid-19 cases in a single day, a state record

North Carolina health officials on Friday reported 2,099 new cases of Covid-19 — the highest one-day total yet.

The announcement came just as the nation began a long July 4 weekend celebration — a holiday that, for many, traditionally involves travel and mass gatherings. Other Southern states have reported similar Covid-19 trends.

State health Secretary Mandy Cohen called the new number “very concerning.”

The rising numbers, she said, “should be a warning to us all as we go into this holiday weekend. We don’t get a holiday from COVID-19. We all need to wear a face covering, avoid crowds and wash our hands often.”

The state also reported Friday that the number of people in hospitals with Covid-related illnesses was at a record high, at 951.