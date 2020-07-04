N.C. reports 2,000-plus new Covid-19 cases in a single day, a state record

North Carolina health officials on Friday reported 2,099 new cases of Covid-19 — the highest one-day total yet.
The announcement came just as the nation began a long July 4 weekend celebration — a holiday that, for many, traditionally involves travel and mass gatherings. Other Southern states have reported similar Covid-19 trends.
State health Secretary Mandy Cohen called the new number “very concerning.”
The rising numbers, she said, “should be a warning to us all as we go into this holiday weekend. We don’t get a holiday from COVID-19. We all need to wear a face covering, avoid crowds and wash our hands often.”
The state also reported Friday that the number of people in hospitals with Covid-related illnesses was at a record high, at 951.
Health officials have cautioned that the number of people infected with coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, is considerably higher than state numbers indicate. Some people who carry the virus show no symptoms but still may infect others — a primary reason health experts stress the need to wear face coverings.
North Carolina’s official Covid-19 count comes from laboratories that report both positive and negative test results to the state. Of those tests, 11% came back positive, the highest percentage North Carolina has seen since late April.
Anyone with symptoms or anyone who thinks they have been exposed to COVID-19, whether or not they have symptoms, should be tested for COVID-19. If you think you may need to be tested and would like to find a nearby testing place, go to Check My Symptoms and Find My Testing Place. To find short-term testing events in your community, visit the Pop-Up Testing Sites webpage.
