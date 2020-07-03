The Kid Knows Sports: Reaction to Cam Newton signing with the Patriots

Cam Newton is going to the Patriots and our Kid Contributor, Bryson Best, is having a hard time facing the reality that Cam is gone. Nevertheless, he’s happy Cam has found a new home in New England.

In his latest episode of The Kid Knows Sports, Bryson shares what he thinks this move means for Cam’s career and if he agrees with Richard Sherman’s recent tweet about Cam’s contract.

Yes, there is so much to unpack, but he covers it all in this three-minute episode. Check out the video below.