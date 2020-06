The Necessities Company is helping customers shop Black

Aurora Nkrumah Dixon is intentional about buying Black-made products. She says everything in her house, from bedsheets to toothbrushes, are from Black-owned brands.

Last June, she launched The Necessities Company, an online store featuring products from Black vendors, to prove it’s possible to completely buy Black. The site has about 50 vendors selling nearly 100 products like fresh produce, laundry detergent, toothbrushes, batteries and light bulbs. Each product is tested before it’s sold and must contain natural ingredients.

“We [Black people] are the No. 1 consumers in the world, and we’re giving all our money to everybody else,” said Nkrumah Dixon, who relocated to Charlotte from Atlanta in 2018. “We have to put our money back into our own economy.”

Initially, she ran a pop-up shop called Jamii Exchange Market — “Jamii” is Swahili for community. At events, customers repeatedly asked if her shop had a website. At that point, she was personally delivering products at customers’ requests.

Nkrumah Dixon added the online store and rebranded the business. During a pop-up event last year, one of her customers sparked the name change.