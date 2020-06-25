Mecklenburg County releases implicit bias training for justice system workers

A new virtual training program aims to help Mecklenburg County justice professionals understand implicit bias and how it impacts decision-making in the criminal justice system.

Data compiled by the W. Haywood Burns Institute analyzed the number of county arrests, bookings and convictions in 2017. Although African Americans represented 32% of the county’s population at the time, findings revealed racial disparities in which African Americans ages 16 and older disproportionately accounted for:

68% of arrests

67% of jail bookings

51% of all charges filed

31% of all charges that received a conviction

Weeks of protests following the death of George Floyd have raised topics of police brutality and systemic racism to unprecedented national conversations. Sonya Harper, Mecklenburg’s criminal justice services director, says creation of the unconscious bias curriculum is the first step in the right direction to influence change.

Harper’s department, along with the county manager’s office and the Criminal Justice Advisory Group, has spent the last three years pinpointing where disparities exist in the local criminal justice system and to what extent.

“I do think the findings of that work is where there are a lot of opportunities to have discussions with community members about what’s happening in the local system,” Harper said.