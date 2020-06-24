Mayor Vi Lyles wants a statewide requirement for protective face coverings

With Covid-19 numbers still rising, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles says it’s time for a statewide mandate requiring protective face coverings in public.

In a series of tweets Tuesday, Lyles said she has asked Gov. Roy Cooper to implement just such a requirement.

“I support this for all of our citizens because it provides additional meaningful steps to help combat the spread of Covid-19,” she said. “Protecting the public health of our residents is a must do for those of us in positions to make this happen.”

The mayor posted her tweets roughly 24 hours before Cooper was scheduled to announce whether the state would be allowed to enter Phase Three of his plan for reopening the economy. The governor has scheduled a 3 p.m. news conference to announce his decision.

Why it matters: Despite statewide efforts to control the spread of Covid-19, which is caused by the coronavirus, North Carolina has seen a rise in three key indicators — the number of cases, hospitalizations and the percentage of laboratory tests that come back positive. The governor had said that he would be watching those numbers as he decides on whether to further relax businesses restrictions that have hurt the state’s economy and caused a spike in unemployment.