Gov. Cooper hits ‘pause’ on Phase 3 re-opening; orders wearing of face coverings

Phase Three of North Carolina’s re-opening has been postponed until July 17, Gov. Roy Cooper announced today.

Cooper said the state’s key Covid-19 metrics have continued to increase since May 15 and the state will “pause and continue the safer-at-home” Phase 2 requirements for the next three weeks.

Cooper also said face coverings will be required in indoor and outdoor spaces where 6-foot social distancing practices are not possible, except for people who have certain medical conditions.

There is “overwhelming evidence” that wearing face masks is effective in slowing the spread of Covid-19, he said. “We’re adding this new requirement because we don’t want to go backward,” he said.

“We want to stabilize our numbers so we can continue to safely ease restrictions, and most importantly, get our children back in school.”