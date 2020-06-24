Gov. Cooper hits ‘pause’ on Phase 3 re-opening; orders wearing of face coverings

“We want to stabilize our numbers so we can continue to safely ease restrictions, and most importantly, get our children back in school.”

There is “overwhelming evidence” that wearing face masks is effective in slowing the spread of Covid-19, he said. “We’re adding this new requirement because we don’t want to go backward,” he said.

Cooper also said face coverings will be required in indoor and outdoor spaces where 6-foot social distancing practices are not possible, except for people who have certain medical conditions.

Cooper said the state’s key Covid-19 metrics have continued to increase since May 15 and the state will “pause and continue the safer-at-home” Phase 2 requirements for the next three weeks.

Phase Three of North Carolina’s re-opening has been postponed until July 17, Gov. Roy Cooper announced today.

Slowing the spread is also key to moving the economy forward, Cooper said as he called on legislators and business owners to encourage all citizens to wear face coverings.

Eugene A. Woods, President and CEO of Atrium Health, echoed Cooper’s statement. “As the leader of the state’s largest health system, I am pro-health and also 100 percent pro-business,” Woods said.

“In fact, the two are inextricably connected and I’m very proud of the way business leaders and health experts are working together to keep our economy strong,” he said, citing the cooperation between health officials and NASCAR to safely host the Coca-Cola 600 in late May.

Benchmarks and Progress

Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, said key Covid-19 indicators are moving in the wrong direction. Covid-like illnesses, hospitalizations, confirmed cases have continued to climb over the past 14 days, and the percent of tests returning positive remains elevated.

In urging all North Carolinians to comply with the mask-wearing requirement, Cohen cited Dr. Anthony Fauci’s, the leading infectious disease expert on the White House coronavirus task force, caution to lawmakers Tuesday that North Carolina risks an “insidious increase in community spread” unless state and local leaders take action to blunt the surge of coronavirus cases.

“We pride ourselves on helping our neighbors,” Cohen. “The best way we can do that now is by taking the simple action of wearing a face covering that covers your nose and mouth. If we each do our part, we can get back to the people and places we love.”

Numbers as of noon today:

Confirmed cases: Covid-like illnesses56,174

Deaths: 1,271

Hospitalizations: 906

Tests completed: 791,285; percent positive: 8%

This is a developing news story and will be updated.