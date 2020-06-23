CMPD Chief Kerr Putney to retire July 1

Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones announced Monday that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerry Putney will retire on July 1.

Putney was scheduled to retire following the Republican National Convention in late August, but he’s stepping down early since the majority of convention events have relocated to Jacksonville, Florida. Last month, it was announced that Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings will succeed Putney as police chief.

“It is time,” Putney said during Monday’s teleconference. “I really appreciate the CMPD family, what we were able to do together. I just want you to re-double the efforts you do with our young people.”

Initially, Putney planned to retire on Jan. 1, 2020, and return two months later in an interim capacity to lead the department through the city’s hosting of the GOP convention. However, State Treasurer Dale Folwell alerted the chief that his plan would violate state retirement laws.

Putney made it clear during Monday’s broadcast that the timing of the announcement was unrelated to the fatal shootings and hit-and-run incidents during a block party along Beatties Ford Road corridor in northwest Charlotte.