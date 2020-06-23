City of Charlotte launches $30 million grant program for small businesses

Applications are being accepted through July 31 for the City of Charlotte’s $30 million grant program intended to help small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Access to Capital Small Business Recovery grants program is another lifeline offered through the city’s Open for Business initiative to support Charlotte-based small businesses as the economy reopens. The program was created using part of the $154.5 million coronavirus relief funding provided to the city through the CARES Act.

How it works

The program will distribute $15 million to microbusinesses — those with five employees or fewer — and another $15 million to small businesses with six to 25 employees. Microbusinesses are eligible for grants up to $10,000, while small businesses can receive grants up to $25,000.

Checks will be issued June 30, July 6 and August 3, for eligible businesses to use for any of four purposes:

rent/mortgage

utilities

employee salaries/benefits

supplies/restocking

According to city officials, the program focuses on diversity by randomly selecting applications for review based on geography rather than a first-come, first-served basis. However, priority will be given to businesses that haven’t received previous relief funding.

Who is eligible?