Music of the Movement: Anthony Hamilton’s picks

The Covid-19 pandemic and recent fatal police-involved shootings of unarmed Black people, subsequently leading to protests and riots, have weighed heavily on our community. Like generations before us, Black people often use music as a cathartic release.
In honor of Black Music Month, we’ve introduced Music of the Movement, a series featuring Charlotte artists who handpicked some of their favorite tracks or albums by Black artists about activism, racial and social justice, unity or inspiration.
Anthony Hamilton
Grammy award-winning soul singer-songwriter
Covid-19 hasn’t slowed down Anthony Hamilton. The Charlotte native has been one of the go-to artists to help unify the country during this trying time. He’s performed in a number of virtual benefit concerts, including BET’s Saving Ourselves Covid-19 Relief Effort and Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home concert series.
Last year, Hamilton participated in our Carolina Black Music Month series, where he shared what Black Music Month means to him.
Below, he shares which Music of the Movement tracks he’s had in heavy rotation.
- “A Written Testimony” (album) – Jay Electronica
- “What’s Going On” – Marvin Gaye
- “I Don’t Feel No Ways Tired” – James Cleveland
Listen to our “Music of the Movement” playlist below. Other local artists, like Cyanca and Jason Jet, shared their music picks.
