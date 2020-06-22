Music of the Movement: Anthony Hamilton’s picks

The Covid-19 pandemic and recent fatal police-involved shootings of unarmed Black people, subsequently leading to protests and riots, have weighed heavily on our community. Like generations before us, Black people often use music as a cathartic release.

In honor of Black Music Month, we’ve introduced Music of the Movement, a series featuring Charlotte artists who handpicked some of their favorite tracks or albums by Black artists about activism, racial and social justice, unity or inspiration.

Anthony Hamilton

Grammy award-winning soul singer-songwriter

Covid-19 hasn’t slowed down Anthony Hamilton. The Charlotte native has been one of the go-to artists to help unify the country during this trying time. He’s performed in a number of virtual benefit concerts, including BET’s Saving Ourselves Covid-19 Relief Effort and Global Citizen’s One World: Together at Home concert series.

Last year, Hamilton participated in our Carolina Black Music Month series, where he shared what Black Music Month means to him.