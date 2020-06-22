Community remembers victims of Charlotte block party shooting

A group of nearly 50 people marched in silence down Beatties Ford Road on Monday afternoon to remember three people killed and 11 others injured during a block party early Monday morning.

Million Youth March of Charlotte and Salisbury organized the event that began at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church and paused about a mile away at Catherine Simmons Avenue, where chaos ensued hours before.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police identified 29-year-old Kelly Miller, 28-year-old Christopher Antonio Gleaton, and 39-year-old Jamaa Keon Cassell as victims fatally wounded after shooters fired at least 100 rounds, Deputy Chief Gerald Smith told reporters Monday, into a crowd during an unsanctioned event attended by as many as 400 people. Police said five of the injured victims were struck by cars while trying to flee the chaos.

Mark Raley participated in Monday’s silent march. Gleaton, nicknamed CJ, was his cousin.

“He loved his family and would do anything for them,” said Raley, who attended the rally with his son. He said his son had been asking to go to a rally, but he didn’t think it would be one in memory of his cousin.