2 dead, 12 injured after shooting erupts at block party in northwest Charlotte

According to the police, several shooters fired into a crowd that had gathered for a block party.
By Glenn Burkins
June 22, 2020

Two people were killed and 12 others were injured early Monday when a block party on Beatties Ford Road turned violent, with several people shooting into a crowd that had gathered for a block party.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, five of the injured victims were struck by cars while trying to flee the chaos.

CMPD said the shooting began at 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and Lasalle Street. The police had gone there in response to reports of a pedestrian who had been struck by a car.

Shortly after officers arrived, the investigating officers heard gunshots in the immediate area. A short time later, they found a woman with a gunshot wound lying in the roadway on Beatties Ford Road. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

In addition, eight other victims were struck by gunfire. One was taken to a hospital and died a short time later.

“Preliminary information gathered during the investigation indicates that several shooters discharged dozens of shots into the crowd who had been gathered in the area,” CMPD said in a statement.

None of the victims who were struck by cars – including the initial pedestrian – sustained life-threatening injuries, according to CMPD.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a homicide detective. The public also can leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 orby visiting the Crime Stoppers website at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.  

