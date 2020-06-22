2 dead, 12 injured after shooting erupts at block party in northwest Charlotte

Two people were killed and 12 others were injured early Monday when a block party on Beatties Ford Road turned violent, with several people shooting into a crowd that had gathered for a block party.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, five of the injured victims were struck by cars while trying to flee the chaos.

CMPD said the shooting began at 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and Lasalle Street. The police had gone there in response to reports of a pedestrian who had been struck by a car.

Shortly after officers arrived, the investigating officers heard gunshots in the immediate area. A short time later, they found a woman with a gunshot wound lying in the roadway on Beatties Ford Road. Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene.

In addition, eight other victims were struck by gunfire. One was taken to a hospital and died a short time later.