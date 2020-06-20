Thomas Davis pledges $100,000 so that fathers in Mecklenburg jail can be home for Father’s Day

NFL linebacker Thomas Davis fought back tears Friday as he pledged $100,000 so that fathers in the Mecklenburg jail can post bail in time for Father’s Day.

Davis spent 14 years with the Carolina Panthers and now plays for the Washington Redskins. He announced the pledge at the Harvey B. Gantt Center, where DaBaby, the Charlotte-born rapper, was hosting a media event to discuss police violence and social justice.

“It was definitely a spur-of-the moment-decision, but it was something that I felt needed to be done,” Davis later told reporters.

During a panel discussion, Davis joined others in describing questionable encounters with police officers. His encounter happened, he said, shortly after he was drafted as the Panthers’ No.1 pick in 2005.

Davis said he was driving with friends when a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer pulled him over, the officer alleging that he had seen someone inside Davis’ car throw a bag of drugs out of a window.