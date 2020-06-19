Music of the Movement: Jason Jet’s picks

The Covid-19 pandemic and recent fatal police-involved shootings of unarmed Black people, subsequently leading to protests and riots, have weighed heavily on our community. Like generations before us, Black people often use music as a cathartic release.

In honor of Black Music Month, we’re introducing Music of the Movement, a series featuring Charlotte artists who handpicked some of their favorite tracks or albums by Black artists about activism, racial and social justice, unity or inspiration.

Jason Jet

Soul singer-songwriter

We last checked in with Jason Jet to chat about the Charlotte music scene. His “Music of the Movement” playlist features themes of religion, police conflict and poverty.

“Alright” – Kendrick Lamar

“Heaven” – BeBe and CeCe Winans

“Jesus Walks” – Kanye West

“Freedom” – Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar

“Inner City Blues” – Marvin Gaye

Listen to our “Music of the Movement” playlist below. Other local artists, like Cyanca, shared their music picks.