Charlotte lights up to honor Juneteenth; she made it happen

The Bank of America corporate center and Duke Energy Center will light uptown Charlotte this weekend in honor of Juneteenth, thanks to local activist Brittany Moore.

Beginning at sunset on Friday, the Bank of America building will glow in red, black and green to acknowledge colors of the Pan-African flag. The top of the Duke Energy building will display green, gold and red the following evening.

Moore was inspired to do something after visiting the Black Lives Matter street mural in uptown Charlotte. It gave her chills to witness each artist’s interpretation of the Black Lives Matter movement painted on the 16-letter phrase. She petitioned the city to continue showing solidarity by celebrating Juneteenth, a June 19 holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in America.

“I was just so excited and proud of my city,” said Moore, a North Carolina ambassador for the United State of Women, “and it kind of sparked this energy to say if we can paint the street in uptown with Black Lives Matter and block it off, then we should be able to light up the city.”

Last Thursday, Moore sent a letter to the city council and was directed to officials in charge of lighting each building. The process was quick; it only took a day for officials to approve her requests. She said people are paying attention to Juneteenth, even if they don’t fully understand its significance.