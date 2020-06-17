Police: Woman stabbed to death in southeast Charlotte

A 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death late Tuesday in southeast Charlotte, CMPD reported.

The authorities identified the victim as Tierra Shontinae Watson. A CMPD spokesman said she died from multiple stab wounds.

The killing happened at an apartment in the 3500 block of Taurus Drive, near the intersection of Central Avenue and N. Sharon Amity Road.

A 28-year-old man who was inside the apartment when officers arrived was taken to police headquarters for questioning and later charged with murder. The police did not say what his relationship was to the victim.

According to the Mecklenburg sheriff’s website, the suspect had been arrested in the county at least 12 times since 2017, including several times this year for communicating threats and violating a domestic violence protection order — most recently on May 1.