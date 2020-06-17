Police: Woman stabbed to death in southeast Charlotte

A 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death late Tuesday in southeast Charlotte, CMPD reported.
The authorities identified the victim as Tierra Shontinae Watson. A CMPD spokesman said she died from multiple stab wounds.
The killing happened at an apartment in the 3500 block of Taurus Drive, near the intersection of Central Avenue and N. Sharon Amity Road.
A 28-year-old man who was inside the apartment when officers arrived was taken to police headquarters for questioning and later charged with murder. The police did not say what his relationship was to the victim.
According to the Mecklenburg sheriff’s website, the suspect had been arrested in the county at least 12 times since 2017, including several times this year for communicating threats and violating a domestic violence protection order — most recently on May 1.
The incident was reported at 11; 12 p.m.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak with a homicide detective, or to leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
Fatal Crash
A driver was killed early Tuesday when a car collided with two tractor-trailers that were parked along Statesville Road in north Charlotte.
Authorities withheld the driver’s name until family members could be notified.
The crash happened around 4:35 a.m. in the 8400 block of Statesville Road, just south of W. W.T. Harris Boulevard.
According to a police report, the driver of a Honda Accord was traveling northbound and may have been speeding when the driver attempted to pass a tractor-trailer traveling in the same direction. The driver lost control and ran off the left side of the highway before striking the two parked vehicles.
The drivers of the tractor-trailers, who were inside the vehicles, were not injured in the collision.
CMPD said the wreck happened in a no-passing zone during a period of rain.
“Evidence gathered at the scene suggests alcohol use by the driver of the Honda may be a contributing factor,” CMPD said in a statement.
Editor’s note: Information on this page may be updated as new details are released by the authorities.
