Livingstone College to host phone-a-thon on Juneteenth

Livingstone College, a 141-year-old historically Black college in Salisbury, will host its first-ever phone-a-thon fundraiser on the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth, which commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.



The phone-a-thon will record live from the Walls Center Chapel featuring a different DJ each hour of the six-hour campaign. It will also air live on on Livingstone’s official YouTube Channel and campus radio station WLJZ 107.1 FM. Featured DJs include CP the Peoples Champ, DJ Special K, Gate III, DJ Smaxkz, DJ King and DJ Trellz.



“This is a creative way for our alumni and friends to give and to help raise funds for our students and for scholarships,” Vincia Benjamin Miller, director of alumni affairs, said in a news release. “Donors can designate where they want to apply their contributions, whether it be for [the United Negro College Fund], scholarships, athletics, band or the concert choir. It’s up to them.”



More than 20 volunteers, alumni, staff and community volunteers will man phone lines and assist with the event, Miller said.



On-air announcements and check presentations will be made. Pledges will be accepted, but all donations must be received by June 30, the end of the fiscal year.



“There is a renewed interest in Juneteenth this year due to the current racial climate in our country,” said Livingstone President Jimmy Jenkins Sr. “This is an ideal occasion to put your money where your heart is and support Livingstone College as our mission is to transform lives so that they can impact the world.”

How to donate

There will be a four phone lines for the phone-a-thon or donors can drop by the Walls Center (800 W. Thomas St.) to deliver donations in person.



When: Noon-6 p.m., Friday

Numbers: 704-216-6009; 704-216-6950; 704-216-6118; 704-216-6962



You also can donate online at livingstone.edu, or mail a check or money order to the Office of Alumni Affairs, 701 W. Monroe St., Salisbury, NC 28144.