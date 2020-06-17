County leaders declare racism a public health crisis

As the push for social and economic justice continues to play out in the streets of major American cities, Mecklenburg County’s elected leaders voted unanimously Tuesday to declare racism a “public health crisis” — one that should be met with urgency and funding.

The nine-member Board of County Commissioners — all Democrats — did not lay out a specific plan for eliminating racism but instead stressed its detrimental impact on communities of color.

“We certainly know that racism is a driving force of the social determinants of health and a barrier to health equity,” Commissioner Mark Jerrell of District 4 said in a statement before reading the proclamation.

The proclamation, he said, was meant to acknowledge that racism “goes beyond the action of an individual” to include systems that create “disproportionate outcomes for people of color.”

Mecklenburg joined a growing list of U.S. cities that have adopted similar measures following the social unrest that was sparked by the police killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.