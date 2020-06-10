Community donates $5,000+ to help local photographer capturing protests

A local photographer is emotional after receiving more than $5,000 in donations to replace his camera that was damaged while capturing images of Charlotte’s Black Lives Matter protests.

Whether you’re a member of Charlotte’s creative community or a social butterfly at local signature events, chances are you’ve run into freelance lifestyle photographer Joshua Galloway. The slender sharpshooter with an affinity for skinny pants and fashionable hats can be seen around the Queen City capturing the money shot from behind his camera lens.

These days, he sports attire referencing movements like Black Wall Street or #RunWithMaud to show his support. Since recent protests began — following the death of George Floyd who died while in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota — Galloway has been capturing images from the demonstrations.

He shared his work through his own platforms and with local media outlets, including QCity Metro, until Monday when his digital single-lens reflex (DSLR) camera stopped working completely.

Hundreds of people showed up for a protest on May 29, 2020, seeking justice for George Floyd, an unarmed Black man recently killed in Minneapolis. Photo: Joshua Galloway

“…my camera is literally a direct lifeline of me,” Galloway wrote on a GoFundMe page he created Monday. “Photography is how I make a living, and the thought of not being able to photograph has me at a loss for words. I don’t have a credit card to get another or enough money saved up to replace my now broken equipment.”