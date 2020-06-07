Black Lives Matter messages defaced at local high school

Students, parents and members of the community are upset after a video clip of Ardrey Kell High School’s defaced spirit rock circulated across social media Sunday afternoon. Graffiti covered recent artwork that displayed phrases like “Black Lives Matter” and other messages in support of racial equality and justice.

On one side, the rock listed names of unarmed Black people who died as a result of interactions with law enforcement, including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Keith Lamont Scott and Tamir Rice among others. Those names were crossed out with spray paint. On another side, red X marks defaced messages with the phrases “I Can’t Breathe,” “No Police Brutality,” “No Justice No Peace” and “Silence = Violence.” The graffiti was quickly covered, but the names are removed and the messages are unclear.

Stacey Rose, whose daughter is a graduating senior at Ardrey Kell, says she wasn’t shocked at all. The video clip shared to her Facebook page had been viewed more than 23,000 times by late Sunday afternoon.

“This is not the first time, second time or third time. It’s disappointing,” she told QCity Metro.

In March of 2019, a white player on Ardrey Kell High’s boys’ basketball team was suspended for racist remarks he made about West Charlotte High School’s basketball team ahead of the state semifinal game. And during a football game in 2017, the entire student section was forced to leave a home game after yelling racial slurs at Black children.

“How can you be so bold right now with everything going on and how high tensions are right now. As a parent, it makes me wonder what my kids dealt with in the hallways and in classes,” Rose said.

We reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board for comment.

This is a developing story.