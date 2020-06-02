Charlotte Black-owned eateries to visit during NC’s phased reopening

Local Black-owned eateries are gradually expanding their offerings under the phased approach for reopening the state’s economy.
Under the state’s Phase 2 plan, which is scheduled to last through June 26, restaurants can operate at 50% dine-in capacity with distancing and cleaning requirements. Some restaurants have transformed part of their parking lots to increase dining space under the City of Charlotte’s temporary outdoor dining guidelines.
We’ve compiled a list of restaurants and food trucks ready to meet a variety of culinary needs. Many encourage customers to wear masks for safety. We’ll be updating as businesses move through Phase 2 toward fully reopening, so check back periodically.
BW Sweets Bakery
3126-E Milton Rd., 704-464-0767
In addition to the social distancing and personal protective equipment mandates, BW Sweets is limiting in-store visits to three customers at a time for its desserts and fresh bread. The team also offers delivery through Grubhub, Uber Eats and Postmates.
Cuzzo’s Cuisine
3418 Tuckaseegee Rd., 980-298-6811
Fans of the lobster mac and cheese, chicken and waffles, and other comforting bites will have to wait a little longer to dine in the restaurant. However, customers can order online for pickup at the restaurant (no more than six guests allowed inside at a time) or get items delivered via DoorDash, Grubhub, Postmates or Uber Eats.
Follow Cuzzo’s Cuisine on social media for their food truck schedule.
It’s Poppin! Gourmet Kettle Korn
224 E. 7th St. (inside 7th Street Public Market)
Popcorn lovers can order online and pick up treats curbside. Follow them on Instagram for updates on curbside hours. Contactless payment options are available. Visit itspoppinkettlekorn.com to place your order. At checkout, choose store pickup and enter your address in the comments section.
