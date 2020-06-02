Charlotte Black-owned eateries to visit during NC’s phased reopening

Local Black-owned eateries are gradually expanding their offerings under the phased approach for reopening the state’s economy.

Under the state’s Phase 2 plan, which is scheduled to last through June 26, restaurants can operate at 50% dine-in capacity with distancing and cleaning requirements. Some restaurants have transformed part of their parking lots to increase dining space under the City of Charlotte’s temporary outdoor dining guidelines.

We’ve compiled a list of restaurants and food trucks ready to meet a variety of culinary needs. Many encourage customers to wear masks for safety. We’ll be updating as businesses move through Phase 2 toward fully reopening, so check back periodically.

Know a business that should be on the list? Add them in the comments. Want to add your restaurant or food truck? Email us at editor@qcitymetro.com with “restaurants reopening” in the subject line.

BW Sweets Bakery

3126-E Milton Rd., 704-464-0767