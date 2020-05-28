Livingstone College awarded $500,000 grant to preserve historic Monroe Street School site

Livingstone College has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service to preserve its historic Monroe Street School property in Salisbury.
The award is part of $14 million in African American Civil Rights Historic Preservation Fund grants to preserve sites and history related to the African-American struggle for equality in the 20th century. The National Park Service will administer the grants that will finance 51 projects across 20 states and the District of Columbia.
Livingstone’s grant will be used to stabilize deterioration, preserve the structure and repurpose the building, says Carolyn Duncan, the school’s director of grants, student scholarships and special projects. In 2003, the property met the historic designation for both education and ethnic heritage and was designated a historical site by the National Park Service.
Monroe Street School was built in 1923 across from Livingstone College and served as Salisbury’s first public high school for Black students. According to the National Register of Historic Places, it was originally named J. C. Price High School in honor of the college’s first president. The name was changed to Monroe Street School in 1931.
A larger facility built on Bank Street became J.C. Price High School and the former school on Monroe Street served as a public school in some capacity until the 1980s when it was sold to Livingstone. The building, last used as the West End Head Start Center and Livingstone’s education department, has been vacant for nearly 15 years due to unabated asbestos.
Livingstone President Jimmy Jenkins Sr. said preserving the Monroe Street School is the next logical step for the historic property.
“The significance of the history of the building, the architectural design, and the physical location in the West End community is a visual reminder of the history and the progress of the city in race relations and the cultural significance of the African-American contributions to the city,” he said.
Other Carolina grantees include:
- Johnson C. Smith University for “A Virtual Sense of Place: Critical Black Urbanism in Charlotte, NC” ($35,000)
- NC Department of Natural & Cultural Resources for a research study about the untold stories of the struggle for civil rights in northeastern North Carolina ($50,000) and rehabilitation of the Benbury-Frinks House ($241,940)
- National Mary Potter Club, Inc. for the rehabilitation of the Mary Potter School shop building 76-C ($500,000)
- Allen University for its project about John Henry McCray and the role of Black press in the Civil Rights Movement ($43,897)
- Benedict College for its Starks Center rehabilitation project ($500,000)
- University of South Carolina for the preservation of the Booker T. Washington High School auditorium ($500,000)
