Livingstone College awarded $500,000 grant to preserve historic Monroe Street School site

Livingstone College has been awarded a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service to preserve its historic Monroe Street School property in Salisbury.

The award is part of $14 million in African American Civil Rights Historic Preservation Fund grants to preserve sites and history related to the African-American struggle for equality in the 20th century. The National Park Service will administer the grants that will finance 51 projects across 20 states and the District of Columbia.

Livingstone’s grant will be used to stabilize deterioration, preserve the structure and repurpose the building, says Carolyn Duncan, the school’s director of grants, student scholarships and special projects. In 2003, the property met the historic designation for both education and ethnic heritage and was designated a historical site by the National Park Service.

Monroe Street School was built in 1923 across from Livingstone College and served as Salisbury’s first public high school for Black students. According to the National Register of Historic Places, it was originally named J. C. Price High School in honor of the college’s first president. The name was changed to Monroe Street School in 1931.

A larger facility built on Bank Street became J.C. Price High School and the former school on Monroe Street served as a public school in some capacity until the 1980s when it was sold to Livingstone. The building, last used as the West End Head Start Center and Livingstone’s education department, has been vacant for nearly 15 years due to unabated asbestos.