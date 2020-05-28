Charlotte Mecklenburg Library to reopen June 1 with limited service

Library doors across Mecklenburg County will reopen on June 1, and you’ll have to get in line.
As a precaution against the spread of Covid-19, only one library-goer at a time will be allowed inside during Phase 1 of reopening, Charlotte Mecklenburg Library officials announced Thursday.
While customers line up outside, library staff — who will be wearing masks and protective equipment — will encourage a six-foot physical distance between visitors while explaining the available services. Library officials are also encouraging residents to wear masks during their visits.
“The Library is taking extra precautions to ensure a safe space for our customers and staff,” Caitlin Moen, Charlotte Mecklenburg Library chief customer officer/library director, said in a news release Thursday. “We’re moving from virtual-only services to in-person services in a responsible way that focuses on safety.”
Branches will be open during regular summer hours: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
What to expect during Phase 1 reopening:
There will be limited services at each branch location only for pick-ups and returns. Customers will also notice:
- All checkouts are self-checkouts. No PIN needed.
- Materials that were on hold when the library closed will expire during the week of June 15.
- All material/book drops remain closed but designated bins will be available during open hours. Signs will direct customers to the proper bin.
- Materials and books will be quarantined for 72 hours before they are checked in.
What’s not changing in Phase 1:
- Fines and fees are still suspended.
- Restrooms, computer rooms, community rooms and meeting rooms will not be available.
- Outreach programming will continue in virtual formats.
- The Job Help Center and all programming/events for children and teens remain online. It can be accessed at cmlibrary.org/calendar.
The first phase of the reopening is expected to last three to four weeks.
“We’ll continue to bring back in-person services during the next weeks and months as it is safe to do so and as we build our capacity to provide service in a new way that meets the safety requirements as outlined by the State and the County,” Moen said.
