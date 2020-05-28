Charlotte Mecklenburg Library to reopen June 1 with limited service

Library doors across Mecklenburg County will reopen on June 1, and you’ll have to get in line.

As a precaution against the spread of Covid-19, only one library-goer at a time will be allowed inside during Phase 1 of reopening, Charlotte Mecklenburg Library officials announced Thursday.

While customers line up outside, library staff — who will be wearing masks and protective equipment — will encourage a six-foot physical distance between visitors while explaining the available services. Library officials are also encouraging residents to wear masks during their visits.

“The Library is taking extra precautions to ensure a safe space for our customers and staff,” Caitlin Moen, Charlotte Mecklenburg Library chief customer officer/library director, said in a news release Thursday. “We’re moving from virtual-only services to in-person services in a responsible way that focuses on safety.”

Branches will be open during regular summer hours: Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What to expect during Phase 1 reopening: