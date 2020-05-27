As county budget takes shape, some commissioners want more money directed to address disparities

As Mecklenburg commissioners work to forge a budget for the next fiscal year, more money may be heading to address some of the county’s racial and economic disparities.

On Tuesday, at-large commissioner Trevor Fuller proposed a series of budgetary changes that would steer more county dollars toward programs that address hunger, health disparities, gun violence and job training for displaced workers.

Those changes were approved in a straw-vote session that resumes today.

Earlier this month, County Manager Dena Diorio had proposed a $1.9 billion budget that would increase county spending for fiscal year 2021 by $5.6 million, or 0.3 percent, over the current fiscal year. Diorio did not recommend a tax increase to pay for the additional spending.

With Tuesday’s straw vote, Diorio is directed to make spending adjustments to her initial plan without raising taxes or increasing the total budget amount.