State, local officials respond to Trump’s threats to pull GOP convention from Charlotte

Science and data. Those words were used often on Monday as state and local officials responded to President Donald Trump’s demand for an “immediate” guarantee that no restrictions would be imposed on the Republican National Convention, scheduled for Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte.

Early Monday, Trump let loose a barrage of tweets related to the convention and Gov. Roy Cooper’s pace of reopening the state’s economy in light of the coronavirus outbreak. North Carolina is currently in Phase Two of Cooper’s reopening plan, which limits indoor gatherings to 10 people.

Why it matters: With an estimated 50,000 people expected to attend the GOP convention, Trump pushed Cooper to guarantee “full attendance” inside the Spectrum Center, where the president would be nominated by his party for a second term.

“…If not, we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site. This is not something I want to do. Thank you, and I LOVE the people of North Carolina!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Cooper responds: In a statement posted to the governor’s Twitter account, Cooper’s press secretary, Dory MacMillan, said state health officials are working with the RNC to review convention plans, adding: “North Carolina is relying on data and science to protect our state’s public health and safety.”