Bronner Bros. launches relief fund for barbers and hair stylists

Under Phase 2 of North Carolina’s “Safer at Home” restrictions, barbershops and hair salons are welcoming clients back into their chairs. But after two months of closures, many self-employed groomers and stylists continue to experience financial hardships.

Atlanta-based Bronner Bros., Inc., the family-owned and -operated brand behind the popular Bronner Bros. International Beauty Show, recently launched the BB Beauty & Barber Fund to aid licensed cosmetology professionals who have been out of work due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

The fund will provide $500 to individual beauty professionals and $1,000 to salons and shops with five or more employees to be used toward essentials such as food, rent or mortgage, medical expenses and utilities. Applications will be accepted through May 30.

Bronner Bros. canceled its in-person beauty and hair show for the first time in its 74-year history and moved to a virtual format due to the pandemic. The event has served as a platform to train and showcase talented stylists and introduce new products and services for Black clientele. The company says it attracts more than 30,000 attendees and generates $60 million in revenue.

James Bronner, senior vice president of show operations for the Bronner Bros. Beauty Show, says he hopes the relief fund will help in a small way.