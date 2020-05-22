CATS will end free rides, expand some light-rail and bus schedules

For nearly two months, bus and light-rail riders have had a free pass. As Mecklenburg County reopens, Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) officials announced that tickets or cash fares will be required starting June 8.

CATS stopped collecting fares on March 25 to allow for social distancing and to protect transit workers. CATS also limited schedules and suspended some services, such as express bus routes, due to lower demand because of Covid-19 stay-at-home orders. CATS will expand some of these previously modified routes beginning June 8.

Know when to go

LYNX Blue Line

Monday through Saturday: 15-minute service between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Printed rail Saturday schedule after 7 p.m. Sundays remained unchanged. See light-rail schedules.

CATS Bus Service

Monday through Friday: CATS will increase frequency on these high-ridership routes: 5, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 16, 21, 27 and 34.

Saturday and Sunday: Regular weekend schedule. See bus schedules.

Express Service: March 25 modified service continues, e.g., routes 41X, 61X, 65X, and 88X remain suspended.

Get tickets in advance

Purchase a pass: On June 1, customers can buy tickets at the Charlotte Transportation Center (310 E. Trade St.), pass sales locations throughout the area, the CATS Pass mobile app or the CATS website.