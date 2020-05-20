Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings announced as next CMPD police chief

Charlotte City Manager Marcus Jones announced Wednesday that Johnny Jennings will succeed Kerr Putney as Charlotte-Mecklenburg police chief. Jennings, who joined the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department in 1992, will begin the new position in September.

He was promoted in 2016 to his current rank as deputy chief where he oversees the community services bureau, including crime prevention, school resource officers and several community outreach programs.

“I have had the privilege of observing and experiencing the growth of our city and the department,” Jennings said in a statement. “We have been resilient in managing some of the most challenging experiences and growing from them.”

Jones explained that the position received interest from police chiefs nationwide. Leaders from civil rights organizations, community groups and faith-based organizations provided input as part of the search process, as well as elected officials and fellow officers.

“One of the most important aspects of this search was getting input and feedback from the community and from CMPD officers, which we did before we started to look at candidates,” Jones said. “As we went through this process, it became very clear that Deputy Chief Jennings’ leadership with CMPD has been a key aspect of the department’s success.”