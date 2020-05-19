Meet the 2020 Delta Debutantes

The Charlotte Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Deltas of Charlotte Foundation celebrated 23 young women in its 56th annual Debutante Cotillion. The cotillion ball, the culminating event of the season, was suspended this year due to Covid-19.

The theme was “Shimmering Shades of Beauty: Today’s Scholars, Tomorrow’s Leaders.” More than $120,000 in college scholarships was awarded.

Cameron Allyce Hay, of Hickory Ridge High School, was named Miss Debutante. Camryn Darlene Louder, of Charlotte Engineering Early College, was named Miss Legacy. Other winners were:

1st Runner-Up – Tamia Dashanti Powell

2nd Runner-Up – Zahria Elisia Sanders

3rd Runner-Up – Jerynee Latrysse Monroe

Special Awards:

Community Service – Jerynee LaTrysse Monroe

Miss Congeniality – Jerynee Latrysse Monroe

Best Essay – Quashell JaNia Brooks

Meet the 2020 Cotillion Court

CAMERON ALLYCE HAY

Parent/Guardians: Willie L. & Trina B. Hay

School: Hickory Ridge High School

Plans: UNC-Chapel Hill/Biology major, pre-Med

EBONEA NAOMI BAILEY

Parents/Guardians: James & Caroyln Bailey, II; Thelma Byers Bailey, Esq.

School: Northwest School of the Arts

Plans: Maryville College/Biology major, pre-Vet track

BRANDI SIMONE BARRON

Parents/Guardians: Jessica Reddick & Brandon Barron

School: Mallard Creek High School

Plans: Attend an HBCU/Major in Mass Communication and International Business

IMANI ASSATA LOVE BOYD

Parents/Guardians: Ted Boyd & LiMia Bowen

School: Vance High School

Plans: Western Carolina University/Major in Psychology & Music Production

QUASHELL JA NIA BROOKS

Parents/Guardians: Latanya & Jonathan Brooks

School: South Mecklenburg High School

Plans: Attend a 4-year university/Major in Political Science, pre-Law

RANIYA JANAE BYERS

Parents/Guardians: Jerilyn & Randall Byers

School: Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology

Plans: Attend an HBCU/ Major in Radio/Television

KENYA ELISE HICKLIN

Parents/Guardians: Kenneth & Shalan Hicklin

School: Olympic High School

Plans: Winston-Salem State University/Biology major

IYANNA RYNN JACKSON

Parents/Guardians: Timothy & Tonya Longmire

School: Myers Park High School

Plans: New York University/Major in Fine Arts, Contemporary Dance

PAYTON ALEXIS JAMES

Parents/Guardians: Christine & Damone James

School: Mallard Creek High School

Plans: Winston Salem State University/Pre-nursing major

MA’NAI ARIE KERR

Parents/Guardians: Andre & Jalali Kerr

School: Lake Norman Charter High School

Plans: Attend an N.C. university/Major in Biology/Business Administration

CAMRYN DARLENE LOUDER

Parents/Guardians: Darryl & Natasha Louder

School: Charlotte Engineering Early College

Plans: North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University/Major in Environmental Science

ELAINA NICHOLE MCKNIGHT

Parents/Guardians: Shannon & Derek McKnight

School: South Mecklenburg High School

Plans: UNC Greensboro/Major in Psychology

JERYNEE LATRYSSE MONROE

Parents/Guardians: Montricia & Ronald Monroe

School: Independence High School

Plans: Elon University/Major in Music Production and Recording

TRINITY EVE MUSE

Parents/Guardians: Nicole Muse-Dennis

School: Northwest School of the Arts

Plans: Attend college/Major in Nursing, specializing in Pediatrics

ASHLYN REANNE OSBORNE

Parents/Guardians: Derrick & Shaniece Osborne

School: Myers Park High School

Plans: Attend college/Major in Political Science

NADIA RENAE PARKER

Parents/Guardians: Rick & Beverly Parker

School: Mallard Creek High School

Plans: Fayetteville State University/Major in Biology/Pre-Professional

TAMIA DASHANTI POWELL

Parents/Guardians: Otis & LaToya Powell

School: Olympic High School

Plans: Attend a 4-year university/Major in Pre-Medicine or Business Administration

ELIZABETH LOUISE RAINEY

Parents/Guardians: Larry Rainey & Dr. Jammie Noel Rainey

School: Myers Park High School

Plans: Hampton University/Major in Criminal Justice and Psychology

HARMONI ARIAYANNA RIGGINS

Parents/Guardians: Nicholas & Brandi Riggins; Darian & Latisha Tippins

School: Cato Middle College High School

Plans: Attend a 4-year university/Major in Information Technology and Graphic Design Technology

ZAHRIA ELISIA SANDERS

Parents/Guardians: Katrina & Henry Sanders

School: Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology

Plans: UNC Chapel Hill/Major in Biology, pre-Pharm

TAYLOR JASMINE ST. VILUS

Parents/Guardians: Venetia & Stanley St. Vilus

School: Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology

Plans: Attend an HBCU/Major in Psychology and Forestry

KARRINGTON ALEIYAH WALKER

Parents/Guardians: Barry & Kym Walker

School: Mountain Island Charter School

Plans: Minneapolis College of Art and Design/Major in Comic Art and Creative Writing

KAYLA GABRIELLE WEBB

Parents/Guardians: Candace & John Langford Webb, III

School: South Mecklenburg High School

Plans: Attend college/Major in Political Science