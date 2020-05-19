Meet the 2020 Delta Debutantes

The Charlotte Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Deltas of Charlotte Foundation celebrated 23 young women in its 56th annual Debutante Cotillion. The cotillion ball, the culminating event of the season, was suspended this year due to Covid-19.
The theme was “Shimmering Shades of Beauty: Today’s Scholars, Tomorrow’s Leaders.” More than $120,000 in college scholarships was awarded.
Cameron Allyce Hay, of Hickory Ridge High School, was named Miss Debutante. Camryn Darlene Louder, of Charlotte Engineering Early College, was named Miss Legacy. Other winners were:
- 1st Runner-Up – Tamia Dashanti Powell
- 2nd Runner-Up – Zahria Elisia Sanders
- 3rd Runner-Up – Jerynee Latrysse Monroe
Special Awards:
- Community Service – Jerynee LaTrysse Monroe
- Miss Congeniality – Jerynee Latrysse Monroe
- Best Essay – Quashell JaNia Brooks
Meet the 2020 Cotillion Court
CAMERON ALLYCE HAY
Parent/Guardians: Willie L. & Trina B. Hay
School: Hickory Ridge High School
Plans: UNC-Chapel Hill/Biology major, pre-Med
EBONEA NAOMI BAILEY
Parents/Guardians: James & Caroyln Bailey, II; Thelma Byers Bailey, Esq.
School: Northwest School of the Arts
Plans: Maryville College/Biology major, pre-Vet track
BRANDI SIMONE BARRON
Parents/Guardians: Jessica Reddick & Brandon Barron
School: Mallard Creek High School
Plans: Attend an HBCU/Major in Mass Communication and International Business
IMANI ASSATA LOVE BOYD
Parents/Guardians: Ted Boyd & LiMia Bowen
School: Vance High School
Plans: Western Carolina University/Major in Psychology & Music Production
QUASHELL JA NIA BROOKS
Parents/Guardians: Latanya & Jonathan Brooks
School: South Mecklenburg High School
Plans: Attend a 4-year university/Major in Political Science, pre-Law
RANIYA JANAE BYERS
Parents/Guardians: Jerilyn & Randall Byers
School: Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology
Plans: Attend an HBCU/ Major in Radio/Television
KENYA ELISE HICKLIN
Parents/Guardians: Kenneth & Shalan Hicklin
School: Olympic High School
Plans: Winston-Salem State University/Biology major
IYANNA RYNN JACKSON
Parents/Guardians: Timothy & Tonya Longmire
School: Myers Park High School
Plans: New York University/Major in Fine Arts, Contemporary Dance
PAYTON ALEXIS JAMES
Parents/Guardians: Christine & Damone James
School: Mallard Creek High School
Plans: Winston Salem State University/Pre-nursing major
MA’NAI ARIE KERR
Parents/Guardians: Andre & Jalali Kerr
School: Lake Norman Charter High School
Plans: Attend an N.C. university/Major in Biology/Business Administration
CAMRYN DARLENE LOUDER
Parents/Guardians: Darryl & Natasha Louder
School: Charlotte Engineering Early College
Plans: North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University/Major in Environmental Science
ELAINA NICHOLE MCKNIGHT
Parents/Guardians: Shannon & Derek McKnight
School: South Mecklenburg High School
Plans: UNC Greensboro/Major in Psychology
JERYNEE LATRYSSE MONROE
Parents/Guardians: Montricia & Ronald Monroe
School: Independence High School
Plans: Elon University/Major in Music Production and Recording
TRINITY EVE MUSE
Parents/Guardians: Nicole Muse-Dennis
School: Northwest School of the Arts
Plans: Attend college/Major in Nursing, specializing in Pediatrics
ASHLYN REANNE OSBORNE
Parents/Guardians: Derrick & Shaniece Osborne
School: Myers Park High School
Plans: Attend college/Major in Political Science
NADIA RENAE PARKER
Parents/Guardians: Rick & Beverly Parker
School: Mallard Creek High School
Plans: Fayetteville State University/Major in Biology/Pre-Professional
TAMIA DASHANTI POWELL
Parents/Guardians: Otis & LaToya Powell
School: Olympic High School
Plans: Attend a 4-year university/Major in Pre-Medicine or Business Administration
ELIZABETH LOUISE RAINEY
Parents/Guardians: Larry Rainey & Dr. Jammie Noel Rainey
School: Myers Park High School
Plans: Hampton University/Major in Criminal Justice and Psychology
HARMONI ARIAYANNA RIGGINS
Parents/Guardians: Nicholas & Brandi Riggins; Darian & Latisha Tippins
School: Cato Middle College High School
Plans: Attend a 4-year university/Major in Information Technology and Graphic Design Technology
ZAHRIA ELISIA SANDERS
Parents/Guardians: Katrina & Henry Sanders
School: Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology
Plans: UNC Chapel Hill/Major in Biology, pre-Pharm
TAYLOR JASMINE ST. VILUS
Parents/Guardians: Venetia & Stanley St. Vilus
School: Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology
Plans: Attend an HBCU/Major in Psychology and Forestry
KARRINGTON ALEIYAH WALKER
Parents/Guardians: Barry & Kym Walker
School: Mountain Island Charter School
Plans: Minneapolis College of Art and Design/Major in Comic Art and Creative Writing
KAYLA GABRIELLE WEBB
Parents/Guardians: Candace & John Langford Webb, III
School: South Mecklenburg High School
Plans: Attend college/Major in Political Science
