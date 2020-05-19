Culture

Meet the 2020 Delta Debutantes

Sorority celebrates 23 young women in its 56th annual Debutante Cotillion. The ball was suspended this year due to Covid-19.
By Qcitymetro Staff
May 19, 2020

The Charlotte Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and Deltas of Charlotte Foundation celebrated 23 young women in its 56th annual Debutante Cotillion. The cotillion ball, the culminating event of the season, was suspended this year due to Covid-19.

The theme was “Shimmering Shades of Beauty: Today’s Scholars, Tomorrow’s Leaders.” More than $120,000 in college scholarships was awarded.

Cameron Allyce Hay, of Hickory Ridge High School, was named Miss Debutante. Camryn Darlene Louder, of Charlotte Engineering Early College, was named Miss Legacy. Other winners were:

  • 1st Runner-Up – Tamia Dashanti Powell
  • 2nd Runner-Up – Zahria Elisia Sanders
  • 3rd Runner-Up – Jerynee Latrysse Monroe

Special Awards:

  • Community Service – Jerynee LaTrysse Monroe
  • Miss Congeniality – Jerynee Latrysse Monroe
  • Best Essay – Quashell JaNia Brooks

Meet the 2020 Cotillion Court

CAMERON ALLYCE HAY
Parent/Guardians: Willie L. & Trina B. Hay
School: Hickory Ridge High School
Plans: UNC-Chapel Hill/Biology major, pre-Med

EBONEA NAOMI BAILEY
Parents/Guardians: James & Caroyln Bailey, II; Thelma Byers Bailey, Esq. 
School: Northwest School of the Arts 
Plans: Maryville College/Biology major, pre-Vet track

BRANDI SIMONE BARRON
Parents/Guardians: Jessica Reddick  & Brandon Barron
School: Mallard Creek High School
Plans: Attend an HBCU/Major in Mass Communication and International Business

IMANI ASSATA LOVE BOYD
Parents/Guardians: Ted Boyd & LiMia Bowen
School: Vance High School
Plans: Western Carolina University/Major in Psychology & Music Production

QUASHELL JA NIA BROOKS
Parents/Guardians: Latanya & Jonathan Brooks
School: South Mecklenburg  High School
Plans: Attend a 4-year university/Major in Political Science, pre-Law 

RANIYA JANAE BYERS
Parents/Guardians: Jerilyn & Randall Byers
School: Phillip O. Berry  Academy of Technology
Plans: Attend an HBCU/ Major in Radio/Television

KENYA ELISE HICKLIN
Parents/Guardians: Kenneth & Shalan Hicklin
School: Olympic High School
Plans: Winston-Salem State University/Biology major

IYANNA RYNN JACKSON
Parents/Guardians: Timothy & Tonya Longmire
School: Myers Park High School
Plans: New York University/Major in Fine Arts, Contemporary Dance 

PAYTON ALEXIS JAMES
Parents/Guardians: Christine & Damone James
School:  Mallard Creek High School
Plans: Winston Salem State University/Pre-nursing major 

MA’NAI ARIE KERR
Parents/Guardians: Andre & Jalali Kerr
School: Lake Norman Charter High School
Plans: Attend an N.C. university/Major in Biology/Business Administration

 CAMRYN DARLENE LOUDER
Parents/Guardians: Darryl & Natasha Louder
School: Charlotte Engineering Early College
Plans: North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University/Major in Environmental Science

ELAINA NICHOLE MCKNIGHT
Parents/Guardians: Shannon & Derek McKnight
School: South Mecklenburg High School
Plans: UNC Greensboro/Major in Psychology

JERYNEE LATRYSSE MONROE
Parents/Guardians: Montricia & Ronald Monroe
School: Independence High School
Plans: Elon University/Major in Music Production and Recording

TRINITY EVE MUSE
Parents/Guardians: Nicole Muse-Dennis
School: Northwest School of the Arts 
Plans: Attend college/Major in Nursing, specializing in Pediatrics

ASHLYN REANNE OSBORNE
Parents/Guardians: Derrick & Shaniece Osborne
School: Myers Park High School
Plans: Attend college/Major in Political Science

NADIA RENAE PARKER
Parents/Guardians: Rick & Beverly Parker
School: Mallard Creek High School
Plans: Fayetteville State University/Major in Biology/Pre-Professional

TAMIA DASHANTI POWELL
Parents/Guardians: Otis & LaToya Powell
School: Olympic High School
Plans: Attend a 4-year university/Major in Pre-Medicine or Business Administration

ELIZABETH LOUISE RAINEY
Parents/Guardians: Larry Rainey & Dr. Jammie Noel Rainey
School: Myers Park High School
Plans: Hampton University/Major in Criminal Justice and Psychology

HARMONI ARIAYANNA RIGGINS
Parents/Guardians: Nicholas & Brandi Riggins; Darian & Latisha Tippins
School: Cato Middle College High School
Plans: Attend a 4-year university/Major in Information Technology and Graphic Design Technology

ZAHRIA ELISIA SANDERS
Parents/Guardians: Katrina & Henry Sanders
School: Phillip O. Berry  Academy of Technology
Plans: UNC Chapel Hill/Major in Biology, pre-Pharm 

 TAYLOR JASMINE ST. VILUS 
Parents/Guardians: Venetia & Stanley St. Vilus
School: Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology
Plans: Attend an HBCU/Major in Psychology and Forestry 

KARRINGTON ALEIYAH WALKER
Parents/Guardians: Barry & Kym Walker 
School: Mountain Island Charter School
Plans: Minneapolis College of Art and Design/Major in Comic Art and Creative Writing

KAYLA GABRIELLE WEBB
Parents/Guardians: Candace &  John Langford Webb, III
School: South Mecklenburg High School
Plans: Attend college/Major in Political Science 

