Site of historic ‘Friendship Nine’ sit-in to undergo renovations

Renovations are kicking off this month at the historic McCrory’s Building in downtown Rock Hill, site of a 1960s civil rights sit-in. Along with a facelift to the exterior facade, plans include a restaurant and event space operated by chef Rob Masone of Kre8 Xperiences.

Why it matters: In 1961, a group of Black students from Friendship Junior College were denied service at McCrory’s Five and Dime lunch counter and were arrested after refusing to leave. They became known as the ‘Friendship Nine.”

Rather than bailing out of jail, they chose to serve 30 days of hard labor on a South Carolina chain gang. “Jail, No Bail” became a signature strategy of civil rights protests. In 2015, York County vacated their convictions.

“With its historical significance and the important role the Friendship Nine played in the civil rights movement, this is a very special project,” developers JD Yearwood and Justin Mueller said in a news release.

Located at 135 E. Main Street in Rock Hill, the McCrory’s Building was built in 1901 and sits in one of the city’s historic districts. For that reason, Rock Hill’s historic review board had to approve the renovation plans.

Masone, a Rock Hill native, plans to open a 2,600-square-foot restaurant this fall called Kounter, a nod to the historical sit-in. The restaurant will incorporate the lunch counter and stools from McCrory’s department store. Plans also call for a 6,000-square-foot event space.

Along with his Kre8 catering company, Masone owns Kre8 Twisted Eats beer-inspired food trucks and gastropub located inside Wooden Robot Brewery in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood.