Mecklenburg County wants more people tested for coronavirus

Mecklenburg County has seen 60 new cases of coronavirus, according to the latest state data released Monday. That brought the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 2,134.

Most of those who tested positive have recovered and no longer are in isolation.

As of Monday, at least 62 people in the county had died from Covid-19, which is caused by the coronavirus.

The state figures are updated daily and are said to represent only a snapshot of the total number of infections in Mecklenburg.

County officials announced plans last week to begin testing significantly more people for Covid-19. The goal is to have at least 8% of the population tested within a 30-day window, Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said.