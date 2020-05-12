Mecklenburg County wants more people tested for coronavirus

Mecklenburg County has seen 60 new cases of coronavirus, according to the latest state data released Monday. That brought the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 2,134.
Most of those who tested positive have recovered and no longer are in isolation.
As of Monday, at least 62 people in the county had died from Covid-19, which is caused by the coronavirus.
The state figures are updated daily and are said to represent only a snapshot of the total number of infections in Mecklenburg.
County officials announced plans last week to begin testing significantly more people for Covid-19. The goal is to have at least 8% of the population tested within a 30-day window, Public Health Director Gibbie Harris said.
Harris estimated that about 3% of county residents had been tested previously, which means the county would need to test an additional 5% of residents. With more testing, Harris said, the county expects to see “much larger daily case counts.”
Health officials have said that more testing is needed to better estimate true infection rates, especially as states, including North Carolina, begin to ease social and business restrictions put in place to halt the spread of coronavirus. (Not everyone infected with coronavirus shows symptoms but can still infect others.)
Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to add new symptoms associated with potential cases of Covid-19 — symptoms including chills, muscle pain and sore throat.
Looking to get tested? Atrium Health will have mobile units out each day this week at the following locations:
Tuesday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Stratford Richardson YMCA parking lot, 1946 West Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28208
- Ebenezer Baptist Church parking lot, 2020 W Sugar Creek Rd., Charlotte, NC 28262
Wednesday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Have Life Church parking lot, 3165 Zion Renaissance Ln., Charlotte, NC 28269
- Central Cabarrus High School parking lot, 505 NC-49 S, Concord, NC 28025 (with Cabarrus Health Alliance)
Thursday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- The Park Church parking lot, 6029 Beatties Ford Rd., Charlotte, NC 28216
- Renaissance West parking lot, 3241 New Renaissance Way, Charlotte, NC 28208
Friday, 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Forest Hill Church S. Blvd. Campus parking lot, 6210 Old Pineville Rd., Charlotte, NC 28217
- Living Water Church of God parking lot, 166 North Little Texas Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28083 (with Cabarrus Health Alliance)
Screening and testing will be done on a walk-in basis. No appointment needed. Priority will be given to those with symptoms such fever, cough, shortness of breath or loss of smell/taste.
