$1 million gift allows men’s shelter to break ground on new building

Construction is set for a new men’s shelter north of uptown Charlotte after the Howard R. Levine Foundation gave $1 million to support the project.

The Men’s Shelter of Charlotte/Urban Ministry Center broke ground on the new facility earlier this week.

In recognition of the gift, the shelter will be named in honor of Levine, son of Leon Levine, founder of the Family Dollar retail chain. The $4.4 million project is slated for completion in early 20201.

Why it matters: More than 3,000 people in Mecklenburg County are reported to be homeless, according to current data. Increasingly, some of Charlotte’s homeless residents are living in tents clustered in vacant lots and along the edge of wooded areas.

The new shelter will replace the existing facility at 3410 Statesville Avenue.