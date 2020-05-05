Pfeiffer University provost named college president

Tracy Espy, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Pfeiffer University, has been named the next president of Mitchell College in New London, Connecticut. Espy becomes the college’s eighth president and the first African-American woman to hold the position.

“I am thrilled to join this incredible community as the eighth president of Mitchell College,” Espy said. “It is a sum of my life experiences that has led me to this unique place during these unprecedented times.”

At Pfeiffer — which operates campuses in Charlotte, Raleigh and Misenheimer, North Carolina — Espy oversees all academic programs. Before her role as provost, she oversaw the Francis Center for Servant Leadership and student leadership groups.

In partnership with faculty, students and staff, Espy earned six university accreditations and helped implement 10 new academic programs. She received the national Zenobia L. Hikes Faculty Women of Color Award for her work improving faculty salaries and institutional diversity at Pfeiffer.

She grew up in the outskirts of Birmingham, Alabama, and earned a bachelor’s degree from Berea College, a small liberal arts school in Kentucky. Espy went on to get her master’s in family studies from Miami University in Ohio, and a Ph.D. in child/family-marriage and family therapy from Syracuse University in New York.