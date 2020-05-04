National HBCU Commencement Celebration to recognize 2020 graduates

In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis that has forced colleges and universities across the nation to postpone their commencement celebrations, a coalition of leaders from historically Black colleges and universities, advocacy organizations and corporate partners have come together to host the National HBCU Commencement Celebration on May 16.

The virtual event is the brainchild of Michael Sorrell, president of Paul Quinn College, an HBCU in Dallas, Texas. The livestreamed celebration will feature celebrity hosts, motivational speakers, musical performances, and the profiles of HBCU valedictorians and other graduates.

In addition to highlighting this year’s graduates and their institutions, the event will raise funds for participating HBCUs and their students.

Along with Paul Quinn College, event organizers include Howard University, the National Association for Equal Opportunity in Higher Education, Thurgood Marshal College Fund and the United Negro College Fund (UNCF).

Michael Lomax, UNCF president and CEO, praised the event and said the celebration will reinforce the importance and history of HBCUs.