County’s proposed budget seeks to reduce racial disparities

In her proposed budget for fiscal year 2021, County Manager Dena Diorio has asked to spend $2.5 million on programs with a direct goal of reducing racial disparities in Mecklenburg.

The request is part of a $1.9 billion budget proposal that Diorio outlined Friday to county commissioners. The proposal for fiscal year 2021 (which begins July 1) would increase the county’s budget by 0.3% and would not require a hike in property taxes.

Why it matters

Reducing racial disparities is one of five areas of focus that commissioners have identified as long-term spending priorities.

The others are: affordable housing, parks and greenways, mental health, and early childhood education. Together, they account for $65.1 million in spending in the current fiscal year.

To meet the county’s spending goals for 2021, Diorio proposed taking $52 million from the county’s reserve fund, which held $259 million at the start of the current fiscal year. She said the move was necessary to offset revenue losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Covid effect