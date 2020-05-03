Beatties Ford Road library branch gets new name

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library has renamed its Beatties Ford Road branch for one of its history-makers.

Library officials announced Friday that the branch is now known as the Allegra Westbrooks Regional Library. It’s the first time one of the library system’s branches has been named for an individual.

In 1947, Westbrooks was hired to manage the Brevard Street Library — the first public library to serve Charlotte’s Black community. After the library system desegregated in 1956, she climbed the ranks earning several positions, including an early promotion to supervisor of branches in 1957, making her the first Black public library supervisor in the state. She also served as head of acquisitions and assistant director.

“Ms. Westbrooks was a mentor and inspiration to many library and community leaders and was a tireless advocate for reading, libraries, and education,” said Rob Harrington, chair of the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Board of Trustees and attorney with Robinson Bradshaw law firm.

Allegra Westbrooks. Photo courtesy of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library

Westbrooks was born in Cumberland, Maryland, on March 13, 1921. As a child, she and her sisters moved to Fayetteville to live with their grandmother. In a 2008 oral history transcript, Westbrooks spoke of a librarian named Hazel Edwards Wright who sparked her interest in library science during her college years at the State Colored Normal School — now known as Fayetteville State University.