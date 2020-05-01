Atrium Health to test for coronavirus in 10 locations this week

Atrium officials said the goal is to meet testing needs in underserved and minority communities.

Atrium Health will expand its coronavirus testing this week to 10 locations, including Cabarrus County.

Wednesday

Greenville Memorial AME Zion Church (6116 Monteith Drive, Charlotte), 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church (1243 West Blvd., Charlotte), 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Thursday

Nations Ford Community Church Family Life Center (7401 Nations Ford Road, Charlotte), 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

C. N. Jenkins Presbyterian Church (1421 Statesville Ave., Charlotte), 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday

Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church (6212 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte), 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Cabarrus Dream Center (280 Concord Pkwy. S, Suite 110, Concord), 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Testing Information

No appointment needed – screening and testing will be conducted on a walk-in basis. Anyone who meets criteria and symptoms when screened will immediately be tested for coronavirus.

For weekly schedule updates, visit www.AtriumHealth.org/GetScreened.

