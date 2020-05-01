Atrium Health to test for coronavirus in 10 locations this week

Atrium Health will expand its coronavirus testing this week to 10 locations, including Cabarrus County.
Atrium officials said the goal is to meet testing needs in underserved and minority communities.
Here’s a list of places and times:
Monday
- McCrorey YMCA (3801 Beatties Ford Road #3215), 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Rockwell AME Zion Church (6101 Rockwell Church Road), 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tuesday
- Antioch Missionary Baptist Church (232 Skyland Avenue), 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Daniel Pharr Building, Marvin Caldwell Park (362 Georgia Street SW, Concord, NC), 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Wednesday
- Greenville Memorial AME Zion Church (6116 Monteith Drive, Charlotte), 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Greater Mt. Sinai Baptist Church (1243 West Blvd., Charlotte), 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Thursday
- Nations Ford Community Church Family Life Center (7401 Nations Ford Road, Charlotte), 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- C. N. Jenkins Presbyterian Church (1421 Statesville Ave., Charlotte), 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Friday
- Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church (6212 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte), 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Cabarrus Dream Center (280 Concord Pkwy. S, Suite 110, Concord), 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Testing Information
No appointment needed – screening and testing will be conducted on a walk-in basis. Anyone who meets criteria and symptoms when screened will immediately be tested for coronavirus.
For weekly schedule updates, visit www.AtriumHealth.org/GetScreened.
