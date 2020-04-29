Radio personality gifts laptops to students for remote learning

Several students are equipped for success thanks to a small act of kindness.

WSGE 91.7 FM radio personality Tim Greene recently purchased laptop computers for students in the NC Works NEXGEN program at Gaston College. The program helps youth ages 16 to 24 overcome barriers to self-sufficiency.

Pictured: (top left to right) Destiny Nichols and Taylor Scordato; (bottom left to right) Michael Lindsay and Elizabeth Pattern (mother of Kira Pitts)

Greene, who also serves as the station’s assistant program director and music director, said the four students didn’t own computers to complete assignments from home. Students across the state are remote learning due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“It was a pleasure presenting these great students with the tools they needed that will help them continue to be as successful as possible in life,” he said in a statement.

Greene also gifted laptops to two nursing students during a student expo.