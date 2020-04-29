Mecklenburg County eases restrictions to follow NC’s stay-at-home order

Mecklenburg residents will have a bit more freedom, starting Thursday.

Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio announced Tuesday that the county, the City of Charlotte and six county towns have agreed to follow the statewide stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper.

The county’s stay-at-home requirement, which was put in place March 26 to combat the spread of the coronavirus and the Covid-19 disease, expires Wednesday.

Why it matters: Because the state’s stay-at-home requirements are slightly less restrictive, more businesses can be deemed essential and local rules will loosen on funerals and some recreational activities.

Retail stores can begin opening through curbside pickup, County Manager Dena Diorio told Mecklenburg commissioners Tuesday.

Car dealerships, realtors, vape shops and furniture stores, among other businesses, will enjoy greater flexibility to operate.

The number of people allowed at funerals in Mecklenburg County will increase to 50, per the state’s guidelines.

Sports courts that use shared equipment can “conditionally” reopen.

“We believe this provides businesses the parameters needed, but doing it in a safe, responsible manner,” Diorio said.