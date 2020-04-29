City of Charlotte partners with LISC to offer relief grants for micro businesses

Starting Monday, Charlotte’s micro businesses can apply for grants to help bring back some of the normalcy disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The City of Charlotte has partnered with Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) to deploy the Micro Business Relief Fund, where 100 businesses with five employees or fewer that are located within opportunity corridors could receive up to $10,000 to put toward operational costs like payroll, vendors, utilities and rent. Applications open Monday at noon.

The $1 million total funding is a product of a Community Development Block Grant provided by the Department of Housing and Urban Development. City council members approved the use of the federal funds during the April 13 business meeting, though questions were raised about how far the money would go once businesses factored in expenses.

Along Charlotte’s opportunity corridors that fall largely on the east and west sides of town, the relief fund intends to offer a life preserver for micro businesses that have found little to no success with the federal Paycheck Protection Program or Economic Injury Disaster Loans.

Business Corridor Revitalization map. Graphic via City of Charlotte

The relief fund was a point of discussion during the city’s Open for Business webinar today. LISC Executive Director Ralphine Caldwell explained that the grants don’t have to be paid back, but business owners must sign agreements to follow up with LISC staff during the grant term.