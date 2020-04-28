Charlotte Pride, Black Pride cancel 2020 celebrations

Charlotte’s annual Pride events, some of the largest LGBTQ celebrations in the Southeast, have been called off this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The cancellation affects the in-person events of both Charlotte Black Pride and Charlotte Pride, including:

Charlotte Black Pride’s full week of activities originally scheduled for July 12-19, 2020, including its annual Charlotte Black Pride Expo on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

Charlotte Pride Festival and Parade originally scheduled for Aug. 1-2, 2020, including its full slate of other community activities July 24-Aug. 2, 2020.

The two groups made the joint announcement earlier today.

“Our very first priority is the safety and health of our community and our events’ attendees, volunteers, sponsors, and other partners,” Daniel Valdez (he/him), president of the Charlotte Pride Board of Directors, said in a statement. “We must do everything we can to prevent knowingly exposing our already vulnerable community to the uncertainties and risks of Covid-19.”

In 2019, the Charlotte Pride Festival & Parade attracted more than 200,000 visitors over the course of its weekend event, including 23,000 out-of-town visitors,” organizers estimate. They place the event’s economic value at just over $8 million.