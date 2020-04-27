7 apps other than Zoom to connect with family and friends

We might’ve been heading that way already, but the coronavirus pandemic has caused us to spend even more time online. While you want to monitor your screen time, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says unwinding and staying connected with people are two of the best ways to help your mental health.

It seems like Zoom has been the go-to platform for conference calls and virtual happy hours, but here are seven other apps to keep you connected with friends and family in times of physical distancing.

Houseparty

Houseparty is a video chatting app that allows group calls for up to eight people at a time. Similar to other social platforms, Houseparty links with your existing phone contacts and social media friends before prompting you to send friend requests.

Get notified when your friends are “in the house” and ready to have a conversation. There’s the option to create a private party for your friends to join — you can lock the room so no one else can join — or you can leave it unlocked for others to “crash.” Friends can also choose from several free games to play.

Netflix Party

Netflix Party is a Google Chrome extension that lets you virtually gather your friends to binge-watch movies and TV shows on Netflix. It synchronizes video playback and adds a group chat function as a sidebar, perfect for commentary. Users must log in from separate Netflix accounts.

Discord