Atrium Health begins daily testing for Covid-19 in Black and Latino communities

After testing hundreds of Black and Latino residents for Covid-19, Atrium Health will increase the number of mobile testing sites focused on those ethnic groups.

Starting this week, Atrium will operate five mobile sites, up from two in previous weeks. The number of mobile sites will increase to 10 the following week.

The decision to test more Black and Latino residents for Covid-19 comes as Atrium officials said the mobile units have detected a “slightly higher” rate of the disease in Mecklenburg County’s lower-income communities where the units have set up.

Kinneil Coltman, chief community and external affairs officer at Atrium, said the results indicate that Atrium is “on the right path and in the right places to make sure that the folks that need access to the tests are getting them.”

As of Wednesday, county officials reported 1,331 confirmed cases of COVID-19. African Americans accounted for 46.4% of that total, while Latino residents accounted for 15.8%. By Friday, the number of confirmed cases had climbed to 1,400, with 37 related deaths.