OMB Director Michael Bryant promoted to assistant county manager

During Wednesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting, Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio announced Michael Bryant as the new assistant county manager over financial services. Bryant begins May 6 and replaces Mark Foster, who is scheduled to retire in June.

As assistant county manager, Bryant will earn $222,448 annually to oversee Mecklenburg’s financial services department, the office of the tax collector, information technology, human resources and the office of management and budget. Bryant previously served as the county’s office of management and budget director.

He joins Mecklenburg’s executive team that includes assistant county managers Leslie Johnson, Anthony Trotman and Derrick Ramos, who is also Diorio’s chief of staff.

Before joining the county in 2003, Bryant worked for the city of Durham, Duke University, Granville County and the office of the governor.

He received North Carolina Central University’s 40 Under 40 Award and the North Carolina Local Government Budget Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award.